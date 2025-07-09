Fyrirtækjaskrá
Purdue University
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Purdue University Laun

Laun hjá Purdue University eru á bilinu $19,900 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður í neðri kantinum til $132,335 fyrir Heildarlaun í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Purdue University. Síðast uppfært: 9/17/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $72K

Rannsóknarfræðingur

Efnaverkfræðingur
Median $70K

Rannsóknarverkfræðingur

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $30K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Research Assistant
Median $32K
Research Scientist
Median $30K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$19.9K
Gagnafræðingur
$119K
Rafverkfræðingur
$34.3K
Grafískur hönnuður
$41.4K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$29.9K
Mannauður
$47.8K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$39K
Verkefnastjóri
$77.6K
Heildarlaun
$132K
Traust og öryggi
$98K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Purdue University er Heildarlaun at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $132,335. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Purdue University er $41,392.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Purdue University

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • SoFi
  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði