Fyrirtækjaskrá
Indeed
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Laun
  • Gagnafræðingur

  • Öll Gagnafræðingur laun

Indeed Gagnafræðingur Laun

Gagnafræðingur kjör in United States hjá Indeed eru á bilinu $163K á year fyrir L1 til $324K á year fyrir L3. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $241K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Indeed. Síðast uppfært: 11/2/2025

Meðaltal Laun eftir Þrep
Bæta við launumBera saman þrep
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Data Scientist I
$163K
$136K
$11.4K
$15.4K
L2
Data Scientist II
$186K
$145K
$22.5K
$18.3K
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
$219K
$181K
$22.1K
$16K
Skoða 3 Fleiri þrep
Bæta við launumBera saman þrep

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Bæta viðBæta við launBæta við launum

Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Flytja út gögnSkoða laus störf

Ávinnslutímaáætlun

25%

ÁR 1

25%

ÁR 2

25%

ÁR 3

25%

ÁR 4

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Indeed eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (6.25% ársfjórðungslega)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÁR 1

33.3%

ÁR 2

33.4%

ÁR 3

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Indeed eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)

  • 33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (8.32% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 33.4% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (8.35% ársfjórðungslega)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest Gagnafræðingur tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Gagnafræðingur hjá Indeed in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $373,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Indeed fyrir Gagnafræðingur hlutverkið in United States er $229,250.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Indeed

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði