Indeed Gagnafræðingur Laun

Tegund hlutabréfa

RSU

Hjá Indeed eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

25 % ávinst á 1st - ÁR ( 25.00 % árlega )

25 % ávinst á 2nd - ÁR ( 6.25 % ársfjórðungslega )

25 % ávinst á 3rd - ÁR ( 6.25 % ársfjórðungslega )

25 % ávinst á 4th - ÁR ( 6.25 % ársfjórðungslega )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.