Glassdoor Laun

Laun hjá Glassdoor eru á bilinu $11,551 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $342,705 fyrir Markaðsrekstur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Glassdoor. Síðast uppfært: 9/1/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Associate Software Engineer $151K
Software Engineer $176K
Senior Software Engineer $224K
Lead Software Engineer $260K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $192K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Manager $333K
Senior Manager $311K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gagnafræðingur
Median $190K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $153K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
Median $254K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$205K
Viðskiptavinaarrangur
$122K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$129K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$250K
Markaðsrekstur
$343K
Forritstjóri
$279K
Verkefnastjóri
$110K
Sala
$11.6K
Tækniforritstjóri
$139K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Glassdoor er Markaðsrekstur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $342,705. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Glassdoor er $192,000.

