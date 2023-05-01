Fyrirtækjaskrá
GovTech
GovTech Laun

Laun hjá GovTech eru á bilinu $8,514 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $163,213 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá GovTech. Síðast uppfært: 9/8/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $95.1K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Devóps Verkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $105K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $100K

Vöruhönnuður
Median $73.2K

Notendaupplifunarhönnuður

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $76.9K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $110K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $163K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$8.5K
Mannauður
$82.1K
Forritstjóri
$117K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$69.6K
Lausnaarkitekt
$103K

Gagnarkitekt

Tækniforritstjóri
$74.6K
The highest paying role reported at GovTech is Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri with a yearly total compensation of $163,213. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GovTech is $95,115.

