Fyrirtækjaskrá
Fullscript
Fullscript Laun

Launasvið Fullscript eru frá $55,164 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri enda til $127,104 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Fullscript. Síðast uppfært: 8/15/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L2 $86.4K
L3 $111K
L4 $88.7K
L5 $127K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vöruhönnuður
Median $74.3K

UX hönnuður

Fjármálagreinir
$61.2K

Markaðsmál
$55.2K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$119K
Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Fullscript er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the L5 level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $127,104. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Fullscript er $87,534.

Önnur úrræði