Asurion Laun

Laun hjá Asurion eru á bilinu $44,100 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Information Technologist (IT) í neðri kantinum til $230,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Asurion. Síðast uppfært: 10/10/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $160K
Vörustjóri
Median $145K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $230K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $93K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $123K
Endurskoðandi
$57.1K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$94.9K
Þjónustuver
$52.8K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$179K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$69.3K
Mannauður
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Lögfræði
$75.4K
Markaðsmál
$209K
Markaðsrekstur
$118K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$185K
Forritstjóri
$156K
Sala
$65.3K
Lausnaarkitekt
$72.6K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$139K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Asurion er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $230,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Asurion er $123,333.

