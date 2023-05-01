Fyrirtækjaskrá
Broad Institute
Broad Institute Laun

Launasvið Broad Institute eru frá $102,485 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $185,000 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Broad Institute. Síðast uppfært: 8/23/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $145K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $120K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $185K

Vörustjóri
Median $160K
Vöruhönnuður
$114K
Verkefnastjóri
$102K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Broad Institute er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $185,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Broad Institute er $132,500.

