Comerica Gaji

Rentang gaji Comerica berkisar dari $75,000 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Analis Bisnis di ujung bawah hingga $232,560 untuk Manajer Produk di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Comerica. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/23/2025

$160K

Analis Keuangan
Median $88.8K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $140K
Analis Bisnis
Median $75K

Ilmuwan Data
$109K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$167K
Manajer Produk
$233K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$219K
Arsitek Solusi
$164K
Penilai Risiko
$77.6K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Comerica adalah Manajer Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $232,560. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Comerica adalah $140,000.

Sumber Daya Lain