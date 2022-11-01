Direktori Perusahaan
Bank of Ireland Gaji

Gaji Bank of Ireland berkisar dari $44,957 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $93,083 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Bank of Ireland. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/17/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $93.1K
Analis Keamanan Siber
Median $63K
Akuntan
$61.7K

Analis Bisnis
$45K
Analis Data
$68.2K
Manajer Ilmu Data
$70.4K
Ilmuwan Data
$73.2K
Manajer Produk
$83.1K
Manajer Proyek
$72.3K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bank of Ireland adalah Insinyur Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $93,083. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bank of Ireland adalah $70,444.

Sumber Lainnya