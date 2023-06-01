Cégjegyzék
Zilliz Fizetések

A Zilliz fizetése $120,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $423,870-ig egy Emberi erőforrás pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zilliz. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $120K
Emberi erőforrás
$424K
Toborzó
$208K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zilliz cégnél: Emberi erőforrás at the Common Range Average level évi $423,870 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zilliz cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $207,955.

