Voloridge Investment Management
Voloridge Investment Management Fizetések

A Voloridge Investment Management fizetése $78,499 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $489,600-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Voloridge Investment Management. Utoljára frissítve: 10/17/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $200K
Adatelemző
$78.5K
Adattudományi vezető
$490K

Adattudós
$248K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Voloridge Investment Management cégnél: Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $489,600 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Voloridge Investment Management cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $224,176.

