Upstox Fizetések

A Upstox fizetése $16,673 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $139,052-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Upstox. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $47.9K

Backend szoftvermérnök

Terméktervező
Median $16.7K

UX tervező

Termékmenedzser
Median $35.1K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$139K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Upstox cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $139,052 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Upstox cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $41,469.

