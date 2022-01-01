Cégjegyzék
Treasure Data
Treasure Data Fizetések

A Treasure Data fizetése $75,750 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $225,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Treasure Data. Utoljára frissítve: 10/26/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $195K
Termékmenedzser
Median $225K
Adatelemző
$81.6K

Adattudós
$111K
Marketing
$222K
Terméktervező
$145K
Értékesítés
$205K
Értékesítési mérnök
$102K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$208K
Megoldástervező
$121K
Technical Account Manager
$173K
Műszaki programvezető
$75.7K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Treasure Data cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $225,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Treasure Data cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $159,293.

