Docker Fizetések

A Docker fizetése $104,475 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $499,988-ig egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Docker. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $262K
Értékesítési mérnök
Median $280K
Üzleti műveletek
$114K

Ügyfélszolgálat
$104K
Marketing
$176K
Terméktervező
$500K
Termékmenedzser
$162K
Értékesítés
$185K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$250K
Megoldástervező
$202K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Docker cégnél: Terméktervező at the Common Range Average level évi $499,988 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Docker cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $193,633.

