Shortcut Fizetések

A Shortcut fizetése $83,018 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $231,150-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Shortcut. Utoljára frissítve: 9/19/2025

$160K

Terméktervező
$83K
Szoftvermérnök
$231K
Megoldástervező
$85.4K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Shortcut cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $231,150 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Shortcut cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $85,425.

