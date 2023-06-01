Cégjegyzék
Jane Technologies
Jane Technologies Fizetések

A Jane Technologies fizetése $160,800 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $266,325-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

$160K

Adattudós
$161K
Termékmenedzser
$266K
Szoftvermérnök
$209K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$174K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Jane Technologies cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $266,325 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Jane Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $191,157.

