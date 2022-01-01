Comerica Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Comerica fizetési tartománya $75,000 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzleti elemző alsó végén $232,560 Termékvezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Comerica. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Pénzügyi elemző
Median $88.8K
Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $140K
Üzleti elemző
Median $75K

Adattudós
$109K
Informatikus
$167K
Termékvezető
$233K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$219K
Megoldásépítész
$164K
Biztosítási kockázatértékelő
$77.6K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Comerica is Termékvezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $232,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comerica is $140,000.

