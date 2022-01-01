Cégjegyzék
Prudential Financial Fizetések

A Prudential Financial fizetése $37,332 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $241,200-ig egy Marketing műveletvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Prudential Financial. Utoljára frissítve: 11/28/2025

Szoftvermérnök
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Kvantitatív fejlesztő

Adattudós
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Biztosításmatematikus
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Pénzügyi elemző
Median $80K
Üzleti elemző
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Termékmenedzser
Median $178K
Projektmenedzser
Median $130K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $210K
Üzletfejlesztés
$110K
Adatelemző
$101K
Adattudományi vezető
$161K
Emberi erőforrás
$118K
Informatikus (IT)
$177K
Befektetési bankár
$226K
Jogi
$166K
Marketing műveletvezető
$241K
Terméktervező
Median $132K
Toborzó
Median $122K
Értékesítés
$37.3K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$104K
Megoldástervező
$117K
Technikai programmenedzser
$199K
Kockázati tőkés
$109K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Prudential Financial cégnél: Marketing műveletvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $241,200 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Prudential Financial cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $131,417.

