City of Seattle Fizetések

A City of Seattle fizetése $96,361 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Villamosmérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a City of Seattle. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Informatikus (IT)
Median $135K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$172K
Üzleti elemző
$161K

Építőmérnök
$127K
Villamosmérnök
$201K
Programvezető
$105K
Projektmenedzser
$153K
Szoftvermérnök
$152K
Műszaki programvezető
$96.4K
GYIK

Die hoogste betalende rol gerapporteer by City of Seattle is Villamosmérnök at the Common Range Average level met 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van $201,000. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by City of Seattle is $152,235.

