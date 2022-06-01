Cégjegyzék
3Pillar Global Fizetések

A 3Pillar Global fizetése $46,892 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $217,905-ig egy Ügyfél-sikeresség pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a 3Pillar Global. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $47.9K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Ügyfél-sikeresség
$218K
Terméktervező
$164K

Termékmenedzser
$46.9K
Projektmenedzser
$51.1K
Értékesítés
$80.4K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$60.4K
Műszaki programvezető
$107K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a 3Pillar Global cégnél: Ügyfél-sikeresség at the Common Range Average level évi $217,905 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A 3Pillar Global cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $70,384.

