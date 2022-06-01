Imenik tvrtki
SRC Plaće

Plaće u SRC kreću se od $55,275 ukupne godišnje naknade za Poslovni Analitičar na donjoj strani do $201,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika SRC. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/30/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $131K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Poslovni Analitičar
$55.3K
Elektrotehničar
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Hardverski Inženjer
$81.1K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$80.4K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$201K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u SRC je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $201,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u SRC je $97,163.

