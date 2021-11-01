Imenik tvrtki
The Aerospace Corporation Plaće

Plaće u The Aerospace Corporation kreću se od $95,475 ukupne godišnje naknade za Računovođa na donjoj strani do $184,000 za Zrakoplovni Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika The Aerospace Corporation. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $111K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Sistemski inženjer

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $115K
Strojarski Inženjer
Median $105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Zrakoplovni Inženjer
Median $184K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
Median $170K
Računovođa
$95.5K
Elektrotehničar
$122K
Hardverski Inženjer
$136K
Menadžer Projekta
$105K
Regrutер
$109K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$169K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$150K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u The Aerospace Corporation je Zrakoplovni Inženjer s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $184,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u The Aerospace Corporation je $118,303.

