ShipBob
ShipBob Plaće

Plaće u ShipBob kreću se od $24,430 ukupne godišnje naknade za Znanstvenik Podataka na donjoj strani do $215,321 za Arhitekt Rješenja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika ShipBob. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/30/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $171K
Poslovni Analitičar
$142K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Dizajner Proizvoda
$149K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $115K
Menadžer Projekta
$59.2K
Prodaja
$214K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$193K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$215K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u ShipBob je Arhitekt Rješenja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $215,321. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u ShipBob je $149,250.

