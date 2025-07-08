Imenik tvrtki
NPCI
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

NPCI Plaće

Plaće u NPCI kreću se od $9,353 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $18,085 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika NPCI. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $9.4K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$13.3K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$18.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Menadžer Projekta
$12.2K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u NPCI je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $18,085. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u NPCI je $12,731.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za NPCI

Povezane tvrtke

  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/npci/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.