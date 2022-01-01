Imenik tvrtki
Nelnet
Nelnet Plaće

Plaće u Nelnet kreću se od $60,000 ukupne godišnje naknade za Informatičar (IT) na donjoj strani do $146,000 za Arhitekt Rješenja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Nelnet. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/27/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $103K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Arhitekt Rješenja
Median $146K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Informatičar (IT)
Median $60K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$90.7K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$119K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Nelnet je Arhitekt Rješenja s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $146,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Nelnet je $96,576.

