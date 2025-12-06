Imenik tvrtki
Illumina
  • Plaće
  • Regrutер

  • Sve Regrutер plaće

Illumina Regrutер Plaće

Regrutер naknada in United States u Illumina ukupno iznosi $95K year za P3. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Illumina. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosječna Ukupna Naknada

$87.4K - $102K
United States
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon
Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Illumina, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Regrutер u Illumina in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $113,050. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Illumina za ulogu Regrutер in United States je $80,750.

Ostali resursi

