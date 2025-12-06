Regrutер naknada in United States u Illumina ukupno iznosi $95K year za P3. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Illumina. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Prosječna Ukupna Naknada
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Illumina, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
