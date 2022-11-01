Imenik tvrtki
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Plaće

Plaće u Bank of Ireland kreću se od $44,957 ukupne godišnje naknade za Poslovni Analitičar na donjoj strani do $93,083 za Softverski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Bank of Ireland. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/17/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $93.1K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
Median $63K
Računovođa
$61.7K

Poslovni Analitičar
$45K
Analitičar Podataka
$68.2K
Menadžer Znanosti Podataka
$70.4K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$73.2K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$83.1K
Menadžer Projekta
$72.3K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Bank of Ireland je Softverski Inženjer s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $93,083. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Bank of Ireland je $70,444.

