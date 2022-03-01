Imenik tvrtki
AVEVA
AVEVA Plaće

Plaće u AVEVA kreću se od $26,427 ukupne godišnje naknade za Prodaja na donjoj strani do $209,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika AVEVA. Zadnje ažuriranje: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Backend Softverski Inženjer

Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $209K
IT Tehnolog
Median $111K

Marketing
Median $120K
Korisnička Podrška
$147K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$99.5K
Financijski Analitičar
$102K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$100K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$128K
Menadžer Programa
$67.2K
Menadžer Projekta
$92.2K
Prodaja
$26.4K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$113K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$148K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u AVEVA je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $209,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u AVEVA je $111,000.

