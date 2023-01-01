Imenik tvrtki
Alorica
Alorica Plaće

Plaće u Alorica kreću se od $2,394 ukupne godišnje naknade za Prodaja na donjoj strani do $552,750 za Informatičar (IT) na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Alorica. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/13/2025

Korisnička Služba
$6.4K
Ljudski Resursi
$5K
Informatičar (IT)
$553K

Marketing
$33.4K
Menadžer Projekta
$24.4K
Prodaja
$2.4K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Alorica je Informatičar (IT) at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $552,750. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Alorica je $15,390.

