Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva naknada in United States u Affirm kreće se od $315K year za Manager do $704K year za Director. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $790K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Affirm. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
Manager
$315K
$228K
$86.7K
$0
Senior Manager
$625K
$274K
$351K
$0
Director
$704K
$329K
$365K
$10K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
|Nema pronađenih plaća
50%
GOD 1
50%
GOD 2
U Affirm, RSUs podliježu 2-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
50% stječe se u 1st-GOD (12.50% tromjesečno)
50% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (12.50% tromjesečno)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Affirm, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Affirm, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
