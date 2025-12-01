Imenik tvrtki
Affirm
  • Plaće
  • Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva

  • Sve Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva plaće

Affirm Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva Plaće

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva naknada in United States u Affirm kreće se od $315K year za Manager do $704K year za Director. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $790K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Affirm. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
Manager
$315K
$228K
$86.7K
$0
Senior Manager
$625K
$274K
$351K
$0
Director
$704K
$329K
$365K
$10K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Raspored Stjecanja

50%

GOD 1

50%

GOD 2

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Affirm, RSUs podliježu 2-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 50% stječe se u 1st-GOD (12.50% tromjesečno)

  • 50% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (12.50% tromjesečno)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Affirm, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Affirm, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva u Affirm in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $880,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Affirm za ulogu Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva in United States je $565,000.

