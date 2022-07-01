कंपनी निर्देशिका
Voloridge Investment Management
Voloridge Investment Management वेतन

Voloridge Investment Management का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $78,499 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंस मैनेजर के लिए $489,600 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Voloridge Investment Management. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/17/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $200K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$78.5K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$490K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$248K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Voloridge Investment Management में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा साइंस मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $489,600 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Voloridge Investment Management में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $224,176 है।

