Grainger सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर वेतन

Grainger में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर मुआवजा in United States Senior Software Engineering Manager के लिए प्रति year $264K से Director के लिए प्रति year $340K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $230K है। Grainger के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/1/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Software Engineering Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineering Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$264K
$210K
$14.5K
$39K
Director
$340K
$248K
$30K
$62.5K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***