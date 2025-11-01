Grainger सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Grainger में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर मुआवजा in United States Senior Software Engineering Manager के लिए प्रति year $264K से Director के लिए प्रति year $340K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $230K है। Grainger के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Software Engineering Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineering Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$264K
$210K
$14.5K
$39K
Director
$340K
$248K
$30K
$62.5K
देखें 2 अधिक स्तर
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Grainger?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Grainger in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $340,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Grainger में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $263,000 है।

