कंपनी निर्देशिका
Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments वेतन

Texas Instruments का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $2,448 से उच्च स्तर पर लीगल के लिए $295,470 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Texas Instruments. अंतिम अपडेट: 12/1/2025

हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

एनालॉग इंजीनियर

एएसआईसी इंजीनियर

एसओसी इंजीनियर

एम्बेडेड हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

नेटवर्किंग इंजीनियर

एम्बेडेड सिस्टम्स सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियर
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग इंजीनियर

डिजाइन इंजीनियर

टेस्ट इंजीनियर

मेंटेनेंस इंजीनियर

मार्केटिंग
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
केमिकल इंजीनियर
Median $113K

प्रोसेस इंजीनियर

फैसिलिटीज इंजीनियर

सेल्स
26 $196K
28 $249K

फील्ड सेल्स रिप्रेजेंटेटिव

प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
Median $185K
सेल्स इंजीनियर
24 $156K
26 $191K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $125K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $97.4K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
Median $252K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
Median $105K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
Median $259K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी)
Median $86K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
Median $156K
अकाउंटेंट
$45.2K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स मैनेजर
$227K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$86.3K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$112K
फैसिलिटीज़ मैनेजर
$206K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$128K
ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर
$106K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस
$88.9K
लीगल
$295K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$45.5K
मैटेरियल्स इंजीनियर
$161K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर
$69.6K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$72.8K
टेक्निकल अकाउंट मैनेजर
$203K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$207K
वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट
$2.4K
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

0%

वर्ष 1

0%

वर्ष 2

0%

वर्ष 3

100%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Texas Instruments में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 0% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (0.00% वार्षिक)

  • 0% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (0.00% वार्षिक)

  • 0% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (0.00% वार्षिक)

  • 100% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (100.00% वार्षिक)

सामान्य प्रश्न

Texas Instruments में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका लीगल at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $295,470 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Texas Instruments में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $124,324 है।

अन्य संसाधन

