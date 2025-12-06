कंपनी निर्देशिका
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle कस्टमर सर्विस वेतन

Giant Eagle में औसत कस्टमर सर्विस कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $21.6K से $30.2K तक है। Giant Eagle के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$23.4K - $28.3K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$21.6K$23.4K$28.3K$30.2K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Giant Eagle?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Giant Eagle in United States में कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $30,160 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Giant Eagle में कस्टमर सर्विस भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $21,580 है।

