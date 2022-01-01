कंपनी निर्देशिका
Meijer
Meijer वेतन

Meijer का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय परिचालन के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $100,500 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक समाधान वास्तुकार के लिए $180,900 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Meijer. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/9/2025

$160K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $127K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $106K
व्यवसाय परिचालन
$101K

डेटा विश्लेषक
$132K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$123K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$147K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$173K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$181K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at Meijer is समाधान वास्तुकार at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meijer is $129,169.

