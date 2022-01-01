Comerica वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Comerica का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $75,000 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक उत्पाद प्रबंधक के लिए $232,560 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Comerica. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/23/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

वित्तीय विश्लेषक
Median $88.8K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $140K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
Median $75K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$109K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$167K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$233K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$219K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$164K
बीमा अंडरराइटर
$77.6K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Comerica הוא उत्पाद प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $232,560. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Comerica הוא $140,000.

