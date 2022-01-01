कंपनी निर्देशिका
Prudential Financial वेतन

Prudential Financial का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सेल्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $37,332 से उच्च स्तर पर मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स के लिए $241,200 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Prudential Financial. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/28/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

क्वांटिटेटिव डेवलपर

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
एक्चुअरी
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
Median $80K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
Median $100K
मार्केटिंग
Median $165K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $178K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
Median $130K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $210K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$110K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$101K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$161K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस
$118K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी)
$177K
इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर
$226K
लीगल
$166K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$241K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $132K
रिक्रूटर
Median $122K
सेल्स
$37.3K
साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट
$104K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$117K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$199K
वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट
$109K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Prudential Financial में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $241,200 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Prudential Financial में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $131,417 है।

अन्य संसाधन

