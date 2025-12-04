कंपनी निर्देशिका
CERN
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट

  • सभी एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन

CERN एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन

CERN में औसत एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in Switzerland प्रति year CHF 33.2K से CHF 46.2K तक है। CERN के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$43.9K - $51.7K
Switzerland
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$41K$43.9K$51.7K$57.1K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट सबमिशन में CERN की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CERN?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

CERN in Switzerland में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CHF 46,188 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CERN में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट भूमिका in Switzerland के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CHF 33,161 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    CERN के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cern/salaries/administrative-assistant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.