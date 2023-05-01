कंपनी निर्देशिका
Broad Institute
Broad Institute वेतन

Broad Institute का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $102,485 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए $185,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Broad Institute. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/23/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $145K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $120K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
Median $185K

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $160K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$114K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$102K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at Broad Institute is सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक with a yearly total compensation of $185,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broad Institute is $132,500.

