ADNOC टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर वेतन

ADNOC में औसत टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in United Arab Emirates प्रति year AED 334K से AED 456K तक है। ADNOC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$97.4K - $118K
United Arab Emirates
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$91K$97.4K$118K$124K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं ADNOC?

सामान्य प्रश्न

ADNOC in United Arab Emirates में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज AED 455,893 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
ADNOC में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर भूमिका in United Arab Emirates के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा AED 334,059 है।

