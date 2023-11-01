कंपनी निर्देशिका
2degrees
2degrees वेतन

2degrees का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $42,587 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $100,500 तक है।

$160K

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$42.6K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$94.3K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$100K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$80.2K
