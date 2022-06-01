ספריית חברות
RELEX Solutions
RELEX Solutions משכורות

המשכורת של RELEX Solutions נעה בין $54,378 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $195,840 עבור מהנדס מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של RELEX Solutions. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/1/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $72.6K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס דבאופס

מנהל תפעול עסקי
$142K
שירות לקוחות
$134K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
אנליסט נתונים
$54.4K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$83.8K
מנהל מוצר
$99.4K
מנהל פרויקט
$120K
מכירות
$158K
מהנדס מכירות
$196K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$83.3K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$116K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$69.9K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-RELEX Solutions הוא מהנדס מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $195,840. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-RELEX Solutions הוא $107,890.

