RELEX Solutions
    RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, removing siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, pricing and promotion strategies, all within our unified platform.

    2005
    1,500
    $250M-$500M
      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור RELEX Solutions

