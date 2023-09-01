מדריך חברות
REA Group
REA Group משכורות

טווח המשכורת של REA Group נע בין $76,389 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$144,619 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של REA Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $106K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס נתונים

מנהל מוצר
Median $127K
מעצב מוצר
Median $76.4K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $131K
אנליסט נתונים
$100K
מדען נתונים
$119K
אדריכל פתרונות
$145K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-REA Group הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $144,619. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-REA Group הוא $119,100.

