Mendix משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Mendix נע בין $56,385 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$195,975 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Mendix. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $93.5K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מוצר
Median $93.9K
מעצב מוצר
Median $72K

אנליסט עסקי
$95.2K
אנליסט נתונים
$56.4K
שיווק
$196K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$93.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$96.7K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Mendix, ir שיווק at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $195,975. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Mendix, ir $93,733.

