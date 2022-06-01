מדריך חברות
BJC HealthCare
BJC HealthCare משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BJC HealthCare נע בין $79,600 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה התחתון ל-$125,625 עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BJC HealthCare. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$97.5K
אנליסט נתונים
$98.9K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$126K

אדריכל פתרונות
$79.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BJC HealthCare הוא אנליסט אבטחת סייבר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $125,625. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BJC HealthCare הוא $98,210.

משאבים אחרים