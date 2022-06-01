מדריך חברות
    • אודות

    BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health-care organizations in the United States, and is focused on delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. BJC HealthCare is consistently recognized as Top Places to Work in St. Louis. We specialize in inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice, and more.

    http://www.bjc.org
    אתר אינטרנט
    1993
    שנת הקמה
    32,000
    מספר עובדים
    $1B-$10B
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

