ספריית חברות
Berkadia
Berkadia משכורות

המשכורת של Berkadia נעה בין $9,652 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $201,000 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Berkadia. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $120K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $9.7K
מדען נתונים
$201K

מעצב מוצר
$117K
מנהל מוצר
$44.5K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Berkadia הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Berkadia הוא $116,580.

