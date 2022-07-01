מדריך חברות
Advantis Global
Advantis Global משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Advantis Global נע בין $80,400 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$176,256 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Advantis Global. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $129K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

אנליסט עסקי
$117K
מעצב מוצר
$176K

מנהל תוכנית
$109K
מגייס
$80.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Advantis Global הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $176,256. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Advantis Global הוא $117,410.

