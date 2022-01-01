ספריית חברות
Vanguard
Vanguard משכורות

המשכורת של Vanguard נעה בין $50,250 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור הצלחת לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $348,250 עבור תפעול עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Vanguard. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/7/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
TI05 $104K
TS01 $125K
TS02 $146K
TS03 $183K
TS04 $243K

מהנדס למידת מכונה

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בדיקות איכות

מהנדס נתונים

מדען נתונים
TS02 $132K
TS03 $173K
מנהל מוצר
Median $142K

מעצב מוצר
Median $120K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

אנליסט נתונים
TS02 $133K
TS03 $153K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $128K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $195K
רואה חשבון
Median $103K

רואה חשבון טכני

חוקר UX
Median $128K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $85K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $115K
שיווק
Median $189K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $200K

אדריכל נתונים

Cloud Security Architect

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $200K
תפעול עסקי
$348K
אנליסט עסקי
$144K
שירות לקוחות
$137K
הצלחת לקוחות
$50.3K
משאבי אנוש
$74.2K
משפטי
$101K
יועץ ניהולי
$249K
תפעול שיווק
$131K
מנהל תוכנית
$216K
מכירות
$55.7K
משאבים נוספים